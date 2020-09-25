Janett Kennedy DominickPensacola, Fla. - Janett Kennedy Dominick, age 75, of Pensacola, Fla., died at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 28 at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa, with Amy Howard officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing, followed by a burial service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.Mrs. Dominick was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl Kennedy and Zelma Iris Kennedy of Decatur, and her brother, Kenneth Kennedy of Northport.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, William Aubrey Dominick, Jr. of Pensacola, Fla.; and her children, Randall Raney (Toya) of McDonough, Ga., Jennifer Nix (Stephen) of Pensacola, Fla.,and Treuty Brown (Ryan) of Haymarket, Va., her sister, Peggy Kennedy of Birmingham; brother, Doug Kennedy (Royce) of Tuscaloosa; sister-in-law, Sandra Kennedy of Northport; grandchildren, Logan and Tucker, Connor, Wesley, Jeremy and Jerrid, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Riley.Mrs. Dominick was born in Decatur, Alabama on February 2, 1945 and later lived in Tuscaloosa, graduating from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1963. She worked at NASA as executive secretary for Wernher Von Braun during the excitement of the space race. Mrs. Dominick also published a cross stitch book and was an avid scrapbooker. She loved holidays, especially Christmas and decorating multiple Christmas trees. She spent many hours looking at her beloved photos and scrapbook pages of her family.