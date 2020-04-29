|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Janice Butler Kuykendall, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020 after a two year battle with ALS. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church in New Lexington with Dr. Ken Cheek and Brother Tony Brown officiating.
Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband Jimmie Kuykendall, her parents, Farris and Maebelle Butler, and brother W.C. Butler.
Survivors include sisters, Frances Ferguson (John), Brenda Snow, brothers, Bennie Butler (Elaine), Douglas Butler (Jennifer), Lavell Butler, and Tim Butler (Terri); her closest and dearest friends and family at heart, Greg and Cindy Long and their sons Connor and Hayden; brother-in-law Jerry Kuykendall (Melba), sister-in-law, Denise Johnson and numerous precious nieces and nephews.
Janice was born on November 29, 1951 and was raised in the Concord community of Fayette County. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1970. One week after graduation, she married her high school sweet-heart, Jimmie, and they spent the next 46 years making wonderful memories. Janice worked various jobs in early adulthood but found her true calling working as office manager for Roland Pugh Construction. Roland treated her like family and continued to visit and see if she needed anything as her health failed.
Janice enjoyed playing softball and made many friends on the ball fields at Bowers and Sokol parks. When she wasn't playing softball, she and Jimmie would be on an adventure of some sorts. They enjoyed weekends on the lake or traveling to the beach or mountains with the Long family and their boys. They also enjoyed taking road trips to see Alabama play and attended games at many of the SEC stadiums. She and Jimmie especially enjoyed going to Connor and Hayden's basketball and baseball games from little league up through high school. Jan-Jan would always find time to play a game of backyard whiffle ball when the boys came calling. As the years passed, she and Jimmie enjoyed going to car shows where they made many great friends. Janice loved to cook and oh what a cook she was. She enjoyed cooking for her brothers and sisters and having them all over to eat and play cards and dominoes. As many will attest, Janice was a friend to everyone she met and was always there to help those in need. She was a long time active and faithful member at Chapel Hill Baptist Church and through the WINGS lady's bible study group she continued to serve others even after her diagnosis. Janice began the long road to her ALS diagnosis about a month after Jimmie passed away from cancer. She would say the Lord kept me well long enough to take care of Jimmie. As her disease progressed, she never lost that sweet spirit and sense of humor she possessed and would give you a thumbs up and a smile when you asked her how she was doing. Janice will be missed dearly but her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched. Heaven has gained a special, special angel when Janice arrived. She and Jimmie are once again riding in their convertible, but this time on streets of gold.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Butler, Connor Long, Hayden Long, Mike Cork, Greg Butler and Craig Butler.
Honorary Pallbearers are Roland and Donna Pugh, Andy and Angie Pugh, WING's bible study group, Tony Brown's Sunday School class, Larry and Teresa Robertson, Melanie Dutton, Jennifer Kuykendall, Nita Weir, Sandy Brown, Rick and Doris Harbin, Shelia James, Frank and Donna Collins, Danny and Cheri Madison, Dr. John Summerford, Barbara Bryan, April Sound and 4-Winds neighbors and Chapel Hill Baptist Church family. A special thank you for the love and care shown to Janice by sitters Annie Gee and Marsha Jones and her home health care nurse Karen Ball.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Janice, please consider a donation to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, Chapel Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, Eagle Wings, Inc. or a .
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 29, 2020