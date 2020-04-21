|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Janice Marilyn Goins Walker, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 18, 2020 at her residence. A private family service will be held at Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. James Walker and Rev. Mark Aills officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Mildred Goins: sisters, Alice Goins and Elouise Montgomery; and brothers, Kenneth Goins, Frank Goins, Morris Goins and Crawford Goins.
Survivors include her husband, James Murray Walker; son, Brad Walker (Darcy); sister, Christine Herndon (Amond); granddaughter, Dara Moore; great-granddaughter, Madison Moore; and special friend/sister of 43 years, Barbara Terrell, of Fortville, Indiana.
Jan was a loyal, loving and faithful wife and loving mother. She loved her family, extended family and church family. She was a willing partner in ministry to her preacher husband. She was a faithful pastor's wife to the nine congregations served in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Indiana. She was loved by all who knew her.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene, staff of Forest Manor Rehab, Encompass Home Health & Hospice, Barbara Terrell, Dr. Ted Lee, Rev. Ted and Terri Sessoms, Rev. J. O. and Ester Bailey and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2020