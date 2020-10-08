Janice Walker Newman
Janice Walker Newman, age 87, passed away October 7, 2020 at her home in Fayette, AL. There will be a private service for the family with Rev. Terry McAdams and Rev. Roy Bush officiating. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is directing.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, George Thurman Walker and Faustine Plott Walker, and her sister, Margene Walker.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Newman; sons, George (Joy) Newman, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Mike (Vicki) Newman, Fayette, AL; sister, Olivia Walker, Destin, FL; grandchildren: April (Jeff) Coleman, Tuscaloosa, Blake (Ashleigh) Newman, Tuscaloosa, Michael (Taylor) Newman, Winfield, AL and Caroline (Daniel) Christian, Brentwood, TN; great-grandchildren: Kate Coleman, Annabeth Coleman, Eli Newman and Rhett Newman.
Janice was born October 19, 1932 in Kennedy, AL to Faustine & George Thurman Walker. She married Bob Newman on March 24, 1951. She became a member of Kennedy United Methodist Church on June 20, 1944, at the age 14.
She faithfully served her family, church, community and many individuals in countless ways. At Kennedy Methodist, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years and was an active member of the United Methodist Women. After Hurricane Katrina, Janice, was part of the NAC Disaster Response Team in partnership with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). She was initiated into the Order of the Eastern Star in 1951 and was a member for 69 years. As a member of the NW AL Regional Library Board, Janice was instrumental in establishing libraries in both Kennedy and Millport. In addition, she was a substitute teacher at Kennedy High School for several years.
Janice was a true Southern lady. She had the gifts of hospitality and serving others in love. She made those around her feel special with her kindness, attention and caring acts of service.
Pallbearers are Blake Newman, Michael Newman, Nick Newman, Jeff Coleman, Daniel Christian, Bill Trull and John Edmond McDaniel.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Kennedy United Methodist Church and Supper Club Members.
A special tribute goes to Janice's caregivers Skeet Ford and Allison McElhenney and to her long-time friend Louise Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online: stjude.org/donate
or to Shriners Children's Hospital
online at donate.lovetotherescue.org