COKER - Janie Elizabeth Parker, age 77, of Coker, Ala., passed away November 9, 2019 at her home. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Tindle and Bro. Ed Stillman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy R. Parker; and her parents Kalam and Martha Gilliland.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicky Lynn Criss (Cebo) of Vance, Ala., Lisa Jane Landolt of Northport, Ala. and Laura Parker Nelson (Robert) of Northport, Ala.; son, Ray Parker of Coker, Ala.; sister, Marion Latham (LaVaughn) of Coker, Ala.; brothers, MC Gilliland (Lynn) of Vidalia, Ga. and James Kalam Gilliland of Amory, Miss.; and grandchildren, Jill Criss of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Rachel Nelson and Brooke Landolt, both of Northport, Ala.
She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist, Indian Lake Baptist and at the time of her passing, Mt. Olive Baptist. She enjoyed working in the nursery and enjoyed her church involvement. She worked at Flatwoods Elementary School for nearly 40 years. She touched many children's lives at church and at school. She was known for her strong leadership and for getting a job done, and done right. She loved her family and friends and would put others' needs before her own. She will be remembered for her unconditional and selfless love. She will be greatly missed, but we know we will see her again.
Pallbearers will be Drew Brock, Jimmy Sexton, Mike Parker, Justin Parker, Jeremy Parker and Chris Lancaster.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Mt. Olive Baptist and Ladies' Sunday School class, members of Indian Lake Baptist and Chapel Hill Baptist, former and current faculty and staff at Flatwoods Elementary, Pam Brock and family, and special friends and neighbors.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 12, 2019