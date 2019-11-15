Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills' Funeral Service
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Janie Howard Foster Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Janie Howard Foster, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 5, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Kennedy, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 - 5 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019
