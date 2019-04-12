|
CARROLLTON - Jason Ray McDaniel, age 46, of Carrollton, Alabama, passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center surrounded by family on April 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Marvin Chapel Methodist Church with Rev. Trey Reece and Pastor Deb McGaughy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh Nelson McDaniel, Sara R. Acker McDaniel, Gary Franklin Busby and Maudine Acker Jones; uncles, Buddy Hugh McDaniel and Gary Ray Busby; aunt, Eunice McDaniel Reynolds; and cousin, Michelle Ezelle Hood.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Mamie Beams McDaniel; son, Dakota Ray McDaniel; daughters, Megan McDaniel, Haley McDaniel and McKenzie McDaniel; his parents, father, Debob McDaniel (Julie) and mother, Sylvia Iosty (Don); brother, Cody McDaniel (Tori); sisters, Nicole Nance (DeWanye) and Sarah McDaniel; three grandchildren, Abigail Grace McDaniel, Brantley Ray McDaniel and Aydan Malcolm Norman; and nephews, Blake Elkins (Carley), Dillan Elkins and Colby Elkins McGee.
Jason was born December 8, 1972 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Debob McDaniel and Sylvia Iosty. Jason graduated from Carrollton High School in 1992. Jason was a hardworking man who loved and provided for his family greatly. Jason enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Owens, Jason Knight, Charles Beams, Buster Wright, Frankie Wright, Eric Reynolds, Eddie Dean Reynolds, Blake Elkins, Dillan Elkins, Stewart Vail, Patrick Ezelle and Leo Manning.
Honorary pallbearers are Claude Beams, Josh Beams, Justin Young, Dandy Brewer, Chris Ray, Mike McGee, Malcus Howard and Colby McGee.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019