Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
Javaris D. Barnes Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Javaris D. Barnes, age 24, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. David Gay, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. Javaris D. Barnes will be today, March 6, 2019, at Rollins' Mortuary from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019
