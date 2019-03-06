|
TUSCALOOSA - Javaris D. Barnes, age 24, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. Rev. David Gay, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. Javaris D. Barnes will be today, March 6, 2019, at Rollins' Mortuary from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019