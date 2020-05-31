TUSCALOOSA - Dr. Jay U. Sterling passed away on May 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Dr. Sterling was born to Jane and Webster Sterling in Benton Harbor, Mich., along with an identical twin brother, John, on November 20, 1933. He married Marlene Longacre and they had three children, Kathie, John and Jennifer. Dr. Sterling married Angela Hood of College Grove, Tennessee, in 1978.
Dr. Sterling had an extremely successful career in finance and logistics. He received a B.A. in accounting from DePauw University and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Subsequently, he moved from Michigan to Tennessee where he quickly migrated into the field of logistics and supply chain management, primarily at Whirlpool Corporation, followed by shorter stays at International Comfort Products (Director of Logistics) and The Limited Brands, Inc. (Director of Distribution). He returned to school mid-career to earn a Ph.D. from Michigan State University. He soon joined the faculty of the University of Alabama's Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration where he taught for over 20 years. Dr. Sterling authored numerous professional articles, consulted for a wide variety of national firms, and helped develop The University of Alabama's "Tide Pride" football priority seating program. He was elected to the Faculty Hall of Fame of Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration in 2012.
Dr. Sterling loved a good gin and tonic, country music, especially Ray Price, golf, reading, train rides and traveling, the NY Yankees and going to Alabama football games with his daughter, Kathie, and son, John.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Dr. Sterling is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angela; daughter, Kathie Nadeau and husband James of Terry, Miss.; son, John Sterling and wife Monica Moore of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, Jennifer Beccard and husband Bob of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Stacey, Rachael, Marissa and Melia; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Sterling; and special friends and caregivers, Josephine McKanstry and Greg Hamner.
A private graveside service will be held in Tennessee with a memorial service to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jay's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Alabama Chapter, 2151 Highland Avenue South, Suite 210, Birmingham, AL 35205 or First Presbyterian Church, 900 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Chapel Funeral Home and Cremations in Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2020.