Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Deacon J.D. Cunningham

Deacon J.D. Cunningham Obituary
NORTHPORT - Deacon J.D. Cunningham, age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 5, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 13, 2019
