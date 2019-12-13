|
|
NORTHPORT - Deacon J.D. Cunningham, age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 5, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 13, 2019