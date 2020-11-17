J.D. NeelyJ.D. Neely, born February 17, 1921, passed away November 14, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 PM on November 18, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Reverend John Drawhorn as clergy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Alread Neely; his parents, Lilly Moore and Herman Neely; son, Scott Neely; sisters, Maebeth McVay and Betty Wright; and brother, William "Bill" Neely.He is survived by his wife, Mary Clary Neely; brother, Larry Neely (Janice); granddaughter, Beth Neely Pearson (Jerry); stepdaughter, Kim Clary; grandsons, Samuel Wilson and Charles Wilson; along with numerous nieces and nephews he held dear. Also included are special friends, Jerry Shirley, Jake Burroughs, and the McCollum Sunday School Class. He was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.He served in the United States Marine Corp in World War II. J.D. was one of the last living Americans to have participated in the landing at Iwo Jima. He also witnessed both flags being raised on Mount Suribachi.