1/1
J.D. Neely
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.D. Neely
J.D. Neely, born February 17, 1921, passed away November 14, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 PM on November 18, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Reverend John Drawhorn as clergy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Alread Neely; his parents, Lilly Moore and Herman Neely; son, Scott Neely; sisters, Maebeth McVay and Betty Wright; and brother, William "Bill" Neely.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Clary Neely; brother, Larry Neely (Janice); granddaughter, Beth Neely Pearson (Jerry); stepdaughter, Kim Clary; grandsons, Samuel Wilson and Charles Wilson; along with numerous nieces and nephews he held dear. Also included are special friends, Jerry Shirley, Jake Burroughs, and the McCollum Sunday School Class. He was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
He served in the United States Marine Corp in World War II. J.D. was one of the last living Americans to have participated in the landing at Iwo Jima. He also witnessed both flags being raised on Mount Suribachi.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved