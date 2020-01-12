|
|
NORTHPORT - Jean Freeman Evans, age 90, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Northport.
Funeral services will be at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, with Ron Johnson, son-in-law, officiating the service and Sunset Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Odell Freeman of Moores Bridge; her husband, Arthur Lee Evans Jr.; her son, Patrick Scott Evans; her daughter, Judy Mills; her sisters, Frances Terry, Faye Skelton and Sarah Lee; and her brother, Charles Freeman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Johnson (Ron) of Northport; her son, Arthur Lee Evans, III (Bonita); her eleven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Michael Johnson, Brett Milligan, Keith Milligan, Jason Conners and Lee Evans.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of J.C. Penney and Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020