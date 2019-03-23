|
TUSCALOOSA –Jean Gay Cherry, age 85, died March 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Jean was born July 16, 1933 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Lawrence and Thelma Franklin and was a lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa County. After graduating from County High School, she began her career in banking at First National Bank of Tuscaloosa before joining the University of Alabama, and retired as an accountant from Bryce Hospital. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and a former member of the Eastern Star.
Jean was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Robert C. (Bobby) Gay; infant son, Michael Lynn Gay; her parents; siblings, Eunice F. Gay and Otis Franklin; son-in-law, Walker Cowart, Jr. and niece, Gwen Franklin Crawford. In 2014, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Cherry, whom she adored. They enjoyed many happy years together before his death.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Gay Cowart and Robert David Gay (Judy). Her greatest joys in life, her grandchildren, Walker Cowart(Sparky) III, and wife Kimberly, Katie Cowart Porter, and husband, Brian, Kyle Gay and Jennifer Gay; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Porter and Sarah James Cowart; sisters- in-law, Datie Franklin and Dean Cooper, along with a special niece, Melanie Edwards, who was like a daughter to her.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always went above and beyond to provide for her family. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and was well known for her fried chicken. One of her favorite times was holiday gatherings with her children and grandchildren, especially Christmas Eve. Jean loved to can and freeze vegetables from her garden and enjoyed going fishing, dancing, and shopping. Until her health failed, she loved to attend and perform her duties in the Eastern Star, where she held many leadership positions.
Services will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, with Rev. Albert Lyles officiating at the 2 p.m. graveside service. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her son, David Gay; her grandsons, Sparky Cowart and Kyle Gay; Brian Porter, Claude Edwards, and Riley Edwards.
Honorary Pallbearers are former friends and neighbors of Northwood Gardens and Vassie Drive; Datie, Donnie, and Kevin Franklin and the many Franklin relatives; Paul and Rosemary Cherry, Brian Cherry, her Eastern Star friends, Earvin Lindsey and staff of Alabama Chiropractic and Spine Care; former Bryce Hospital coworkers, and the caring staff of Hospice of West Alabama, Hunter Creek Nursing Home, and Crimson Village.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 23, 2019