NORTHPORT - Jean Jayne, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tenn. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Druid Hills United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Visitation will be two hours prior to memorial service. Rev. Sarah Smoot and Rev. Tom Hammons will be officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Jayne, and parents, H.K. and Bertha Robinson.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Jayne; daughter, Jennifer Jayne; son, Jason (Kristi) Jayne; grandchildren, Brylan and Kyler Jayne, and Pamela (Mason) Dupre; sister, Brenda (Denny) Jessee, brother in law, Paul (Carol) Jayne. "Adopted children", Martin (Stine) and Adam Thorsager, Cecilie Elverum, and Susan (Michael) Nix.
Jean was born on August 2, 1943, in Castlewood, Va. From an early age, Jean used her talented hands for fashion design. She was a gifted cook, hairdresser, seamstress, gardener, and had a passion for creating her own unique style. She married the love of her life, Jim, on April 1, 1963, and they enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. In 1966, they moved and made their home in Tuscaloosa. Together they loved to travel, and shared a servants' heart. She was an active member of Druid Hills UMC for 53 years. She retired in 2012 after over 50 combined years from Gayfers and Salon Studios. She took pride in her family and being a mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. Her home was always beautifully decorated with the door always open to welcome guests both near and far. She was a race fan, and an animal advocate. Her cats, Crissy and Rufus will miss her dearly.
Honorary pallbearers are member of Druid Hills UMC and Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Special friends Dean Smelser, John and Terri Reed, Ken and Cherry McLendon, Deron Hallman, Barbara Norris, Stacie Johnson, Mike and Gail Dogan, Randy Smith, Bobby and Jan Yaw, past co-workers and former clients, Drs. Alldredge and Bostick, Nurses Dawn Sullivan, Kim Mann, and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Druid Hills UMC 4001 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019