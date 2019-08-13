|
|
TUSCALOOSA – On Friday, August 9, 2019, Jean Smylie Bell, loving wife and mother of two children went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68.
Jean was born on September 15, 1950 in Centreville, Miss. to Dewitt and Audrey Reardon Smylie. On January 1, 1977 she married William Timothy Bell. She received her social work degree from Delta State University in 1972 and her teaching degree from the University of Alabama in 1988. She was well known for having a smile that would light up the room and had a very kind and compassionate spirit. She devoted 22 years to molding and sculpting the young minds of the students in her classroom as she helped to prepare them for their future endeavors in life. She loved spending time with her family, flowers, planting in her garden, and researching genealogy. They raised their children in First Presbyterian Church and she was most recently a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, Dewitt, and her mother, Audrey.
She is survived by her husband Tim of 42 years; her two sons, Louis (Angela) and Jason Matthew (Sarah); and her six grandchildren, Audrey Grace, Robbie, Christopher, Anna Kathryn, Blakely, and Elijah.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior with Sunset Funeral home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019