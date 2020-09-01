1/1
Tuscaloosa - Jean Walker Shamblin Farmer, (September 20, 1926 – August 21, 2020).
Jean was born on September 20, 1926 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to John and Cora (Gilliam) Walker. After graduating from Gorgas High School in New Lexington, Alabama, Jean married Billy Shamblin and settled in Tuscaloosa where she worked in retail sales, accounting and in real estate in California. Jean remarried in 1979 and moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee with her husband, Bob Farmer. After several years they returned to live at 1619 Lake Avenue on Forest Lake in Tuscaloosa. When most of the homes on Forest Lake were destroyed by the 2011 tornado, she continued living in her home while making repairs. When the ducks and geese on the lake had no food, she fed them for two years becoming affectionately known as "the duck lady."
Jean was preceded in death by her son, Billy Shamblin, Jr. and is survived by her son, Harold Shamblin; her daughter, Marty Leatherbury; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephew, Johnny Walker; and nieces, Beverly Jones and Leigh Walker.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorials or donations may be sent to the WHITE OAKS FOUNDATION at PO Box 1709, Point Clear, Alabama 36564. The foundation is a 501-C-3, supporting Arts and Education programs for at risk youth.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
