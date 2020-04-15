|
GREENSBORO - Jeanette Burford Payne left this earth on April 13, 2020, at the age of 79 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Fikes Burford and Robert Belton Burford; and her brother, Robert Eldridge Burford.
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, the love of her life, Kenneth Edwin Payne; her children, Kenneth Burdette Payne, Bonita Payne Wadsworth and husband Gregg Wadsworth, and Bradley Robert Payne and wife Aimee Payne. She has two grandchildren, Grant Wadsworth and Paige Wadsworth. Jeanette has dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her, too.
Jeanette was a lifelong resident of Hale County, living in Greensboro and Akron her entire life. She was an avid reader, worked many word search puzzles, sewed, and was a wonderful cook, honing her skills as a "lunchroom lady" at Akron High School for many years. She loved the hundreds of students she met over the years and could remember many of them by name years later. She liked the pace of the job, which made it possible to enjoy summers and holidays off to spend with her children, who always knew they were loved and adored by her.
A prayerful woman, she took everything to the Lord. If anyone had a problem, she prayed for them. She was a loving caregiver to her mother, and she loved being at home. She will be missed by many people.
A private family service will be held graveside at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 15, 2020