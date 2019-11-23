Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Felkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Felkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Felkins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jeanette Felkins, age 96, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 20, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Ed Stillman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Felkins; brothers, Robert Fields and Malcolm Fields; sisters, Betty Harvel and Mildred Keith; and one son, Charles Felkins.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Felkins (Judy) and Ricky Felkins (Jackie); brother, Jim Fields; five grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Leigh Ann, Rachael and Ramey; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Georgia, Paisley, Charlie, Mason and Garrison.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now