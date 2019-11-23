|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Jeanette Felkins, age 96, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 20, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Ed Stillman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Felkins; brothers, Robert Fields and Malcolm Fields; sisters, Betty Harvel and Mildred Keith; and one son, Charles Felkins.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Felkins (Judy) and Ricky Felkins (Jackie); brother, Jim Fields; five grandchildren, Greg, Lisa, Leigh Ann, Rachael and Ramey; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Georgia, Paisley, Charlie, Mason and Garrison.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 23, 2019