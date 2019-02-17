Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
NORTHPORT – Jeanette L. Estes, age 73, of Northport, died February 15, 2019, at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Tim Baumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle Loggins and husband, William C. Estes.
Survivors include her daughters, Renee Pollett, Virginia Baines and Diane Maisel; sister, Mary Simmons; and grandchildren, Brittany Sanders, Amber Gilliam, Jamie Norris, Annie Maisel and Hannah Maisel.
Jeanette found inspiration in faith, her beloved Bill, family and the members of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Northport.
Pallbearers will be Keith Waid, Byron Waid, Tyler Waid, Keith Wheat, Bill Jones and Justin Posey.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 17, 2019
