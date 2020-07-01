TUSCALOOSA - Jeanette Sexton Mills, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed into heavenly peace on June 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Mills died of Covid 19. In respect for this horrible disease, the family will have a private graveside service on Wednesday. She will be buried at Bethel Presbyterian Church with Sunset Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Mills; her siblings; her parents, Agnes and Marvin Sexton; and an infant granddaughter.

Survivors include her daughter, Jimmie Ann Cabiness (Jim); sons, Joel Daniel (Beth), James Edward (Charlotte) and Jerry Hodge (Cathy) Mills. Also left to cherish their Maw Maw's memory are grandchildren: Dr. Stan Turnipseed (Ellen), Jenny Farrar (Brent), Jason Mills (Dana), Jaime Mills, Jennifer Naves (Robbie) and Meredith Page (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Chandler, Patton, Mills and Stanton Turnipseed, Gatlin, Fischer and Stella Farrar, Jonathan and Braxton Mills and Cathryn and Walker Naves.

Maw Maw worked at Bryce Hospital for 20+ years, leaving there to take care of our Dad. At Bryce, she was bestowed the honor of nurse of the quarter many times because of her work ethic and her love for her patients. Maw Maw was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian. She dearly loved sitting and spending sweet time with her family, she loved shopping, cooking, canning, and sewing. Growing beautiful flowers was always a passion and in earlier days she and Paw Paw loved to garden and make homemade breads. They also loved to spend time at their camp and long days of fishing. She was meticulous in every way - there was only one way to do a task and that was her way.

As you can tell, we will miss the heart of our family but we take great comfort in knowing that she is healed and in the presence of the Lord. She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend. She loved her family unconditionally.

Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Summerford, Dr. Jeffery Anderson, the extended Mills and Sexton Family, McAbee Construction and all of the faithful friends that covered her in prayer in these final days.

ln lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 7100 Watermelon Road, Northport, AL 35473 or to ones' favorite charity.







