Jeannette M. Click
Jeannette M. Click
Northport - Jeannette M. Click, age 87, died September 25th, 2020 peacefully at her home in Northport, Ala. Graveside service will be Monday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Bone Camp Methodist Church.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Harlie David McFerrin and Lena Mae Howell-McFerrin; brothers, Harlie McFerrin and Robert McFerrin; and, son Kenny Click.
She is survived by brother, B.W. McFerrin; sister, Louise Turner; her loving children Alan Click (Denise), Kathy Barrett (David) and Gary Click (Elaine); her six grandchildren, Michael Barrett (Nikki), Jacob Click, Jared Click, Jamie Adams (Rex), Greg Click (Ken); and was great-grandmother of two, Cameron and Hayden.
2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith"

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
or

