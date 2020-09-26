Jeannette M. Click

Northport - Jeannette M. Click, age 87, died September 25th, 2020 peacefully at her home in Northport, Ala. Graveside service will be Monday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Bone Camp Methodist Church.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Harlie David McFerrin and Lena Mae Howell-McFerrin; brothers, Harlie McFerrin and Robert McFerrin; and, son Kenny Click.

She is survived by brother, B.W. McFerrin; sister, Louise Turner; her loving children Alan Click (Denise), Kathy Barrett (David) and Gary Click (Elaine); her six grandchildren, Michael Barrett (Nikki), Jacob Click, Jared Click, Jamie Adams (Rex), Greg Click (Ken); and was great-grandmother of two, Cameron and Hayden.

2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith"



