|
|
BUHL - Jeannie Lawson Watkins, age 55, of Buhl, Ala., passed away October 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. Northport Funeral & Cremation Services directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amber; parents; grandparents; and sister, Lori.
Survivors include her husband, David Watkins, Jr.; daughters, Carly Smith and Casey White; sister, Anne Marie Lucius (Mike); brothers, Russell Blackmon (Maria); sister-in-law, Rachel Kelly (Jason); brother-in-law, Tony Watkins; grandchildren, Jalyn, Braylon, and Ethan Patrick; and friend, Barbara Lawson.
Pallbearers will be Tony Watkins, Jason Kelly, Mike Lucius, Dustin Lucius, Shane Noland and Korey Patrick.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 17, 2019