COTTONDALE – Jearld Ray Goins, age 82, of Cottondale, Ala., died April 13, 2019, at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Shuttlesworth, Rev. Larry Holeman and Rev. James Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James and Myrtle Goins; brothers, James H. Goins, Rodger Goins and Reginald Goins; sisters, Doris Hutchins and Bernice Morrison; and niece, Robin Goins.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Madison Goins of Cottondale, Ala.; son, Phillip Ray Goins (Tina); sisters, Linda Shuttlesworth (Mark) of Northport, Ala. and Ginger Hinton (David) of Montgomery, Ala.; grandchildren, Jordan Tyler Goins and Erin McKensie Goins of Cottondale, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Rodney Goins, Steve Morrison, Tim Morrison, Mark Goins, Bryan Goins, Joshua Shuttlesworth and Zachary Shuttlesworth.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. and Mrs. Wade West, John McPeek, Charles Bardon, Rev. Neal Hodo, friends of Cottondale Church of the Nazarene, Crosspointe Church of the Nazarene, Cottondale community, Hospice Home Health, DCH Regional Center and V.A. Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 15, 2019