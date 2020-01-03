|
TUSCALOOSA - Jecciara KeShae "Poka" Burrell, age 22, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died December 25, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Beards Chapel AME Zion Church. Rev. Morris Reese, Pastor. Rev. Singrid Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020