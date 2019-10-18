|
|
NORTHPORT - Jeffrey Daniel Tierce, age 54, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 14, 2019. Services will 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his son, Dylan Tierce; parents, Becky and Danny Trawick, Dan and Gail Tierce; sisters, Wendy Johnson (Tony), Cindy Kirkman (Chris) and Michelle Cunningham (Mark); special aunt, Rita Dubose; special friend, Kristy Overton; and beloved dogs, Bucky and Sugar.
Jeff graduated Tuscaloosa County High School class of 1983. Jeff never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He had a passion for restoring old cars and trucks. He loved to travel and spend time with his beloved dogs.
Jeff had many friends and touched so many lives. Rest In Peace Jeff, you will never be forgotten.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019