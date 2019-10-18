Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Jeffrey Daniel Tierce

Jeffrey Daniel Tierce Obituary
NORTHPORT - Jeffrey Daniel Tierce, age 54, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 14, 2019. Services will 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by
Survivors include his son, Dylan Tierce; parents, Becky and Danny Trawick, Dan and Gail Tierce; sisters, Wendy Johnson (Tony), Cindy Kirkman (Chris) and Michelle Cunningham (Mark); special aunt, Rita Dubose; special friend, Kristy Overton; and beloved dogs, Bucky and Sugar.
Jeff graduated Tuscaloosa County High School class of 1983. Jeff never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He had a passion for restoring old cars and trucks. He loved to travel and spend time with his beloved dogs.
Jeff had many friends and touched so many lives. Rest In Peace Jeff, you will never be forgotten.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019
