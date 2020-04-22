|
COTTONDALE - Jenny Lynn Shuttlesworth, age 37, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away April 15, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reggie Youngblood; and brother, Jeremy Youngblood.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon Shuttlesworth; son, Kadin Shuttlesworth; sister, Jodi Ray (Ryan); nephew, Elijah Ray; niece, Abriella Ray; mother, Judy Youngblood; and best friends, Krystle and Brad Shuttlesworth.
Jenny was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, Aunt, and friend. She definitely earned the title "Greatest Wife and Mother." She had a big heart that loved to help people or animals in need. She was always good at making you laugh and had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Jenny enjoyed going to the mountains and driving through Cades Cove, riding backroads while listening to music, and spending time with her family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Brad Shuttlesworth, Cody Shuttlesworth, Fenix Owens, Bradley Shuttlesworth, and Charlie (Jenny's dog).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2020