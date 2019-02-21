|
DUNCANVILLE - Jerald E. "Shorty" Davis, age 87, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away peacefully at his residence on February 19, 2019 after months of declining health. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Memory Chapel with W.J. Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Davis Oswalt (Kenny) of Duncanville, Ala., Debbie Davis Owens (Ray) of Lexington, N.C. and Carol Davis Beck (Philip) of Duncanville, Ala.; grandchildren, Geoffrey Tyler Davis Beck of Duncanville, Ala. and Kelsey Erin Beck of Duncanville, Ala.; brother, W. J. Davis (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Amedisys Hospice of Tuscaloosa, Amedisys Home Health, the early morning employees of Wright's Restaurant and the Waffle House.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019