Jerald Fayette Montgomery

Northport - Jerald Fayette Montgomery, 74, of Northport, AL, passed away 10/14/2020. Born 12/31/45 in Tuscaloosa Co., AL to Fayette and Winnie B. Montgomery.

Married to Annette Latham 12/02/66 till her death on 12/04/19.

Served 4yrs on National Guard.

Retired pastor, having served various churches in the Mt. Moriah Assoc. of Free Will Baptist, and minister of the community for 46 years.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and gardening were some of his favorite past times.

Currently a member of the Phillips Chapel Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school.

He had a gift for making people feel special and loved. He had a special wit and could make people laugh. He performed or officiated many weddings and funerals. He spent many hours visiting the sick in hospitals and nursing homes.

Survived by children, Scott (Judi) Montgomery and Rachel (Steve) Green; grandchildren, Clint Montgomery, Haiden Montgomery, Caleb (Anna) Montgomery, Macy Montgomery, and Connor Green; siblings, Delora Sinder, Wretha (Mike) Green, and Rocky (Melba) Montgomery.

Predeceased by wife Annette Latham Montgomery; son, Steve Montgomery; parents, Fayette and Winnie B. Montgomery.

There will be a private service due to COVID-19 precautions. Interment will be at Phillips Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Magnolia North Chapel is handling arrangements.

Memorial donations suggested at Gideons International, P.O. Box 421, Fayette, AL 35555 or Phillips Chapel Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 15250 Hwy 171, Northport, AL 35475.

Thank you to the medical staff who provided care – Mich 3 South-West and to family and friends for all the love, prayers, support and acts of kindness.



