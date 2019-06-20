Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Jerald Samuel Meacham


Jerald Samuel Meacham Obituary
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO - Jerald Samuel Meacham passed peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Shaker Heights, Ohio.
He was born on July 28, 1952, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. After graduating from Druid High School in 1970, he attended Tufts University in Medford, MA, where he received a B.A. in History in 1973. From there, he served in the United States Navy before enrolling at The University of Alabama School of Law, where he earned his J.D. in 1978. Jerald was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1979. During his professional life, Jerald established a law practice and became a referee judge in Gary, Ind. He furthered his education, earning a M.S. in Educational Design from Purdue University Northwest (Hammond, Ind.) in 1997. In his later years, he worked part-time in veteran services in Cleveland, where he made his home. Jerald loved music, politics, laughing, and playing chess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt and Ruth Kate Meacham; his five siblings, Wilma Edmonds, Bernard and Adolph Meacham, Mildred Williams and Carl Meacham.
With his former wife, Verna Stroman Meacham, he is survived by their three children, Bradford Meacham (Latonia), Jonathan Meacham and Jennifer Meacham; five siblings, Margaret and Barbara Meacham, Muhammad Musau, Marsha Williams and Sherwood Meacham; his aunt, Geneva Ball; and nephews, nieces and other relatives.
A home going celebration for Jerald will be held in Las Vegas, Nev. on July 5, 2019. Memorial services will be held in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - date TBD.
Condolences may be left on the online guest book at vanhooseandsteele.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 20, 2019
