Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Jeremy Paul Clements Obituary
Jeremy Paul Clements
DUNCANVILLE - Jeremy Paul Clements, age 40, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Ken Cheeks and Ken Swindle officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Thigpen, Floray Lawhon, A.B. Clements and Lizzie Clements.
Survivors include his 4 year old daughter, Harper Brooke Clements; Tiffany S. Jones – mother of Harper; his parents, Paul and Shelia Clements; brothers, Kevin Clements, Sr. and Chris Clements (Cherrie); nephew, Kevin Clements, Jr.; nieces, Meygan and Katherine Clements; special uncle and aunt, Larry and Sharon Montgomery; aunts, Peg Clements, Patsy Thompson, Glenda Sweigart (Barry) and Betty Morris; and several cousins.
Harper was the love of his life. Next was NASCAR, hunting and fishing.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Clements, Jr., Bryan Montgomery, Jason Hobson, Bobby Martin, Tanner Montgomery and Joel Madison.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Gene Alldredge, Dr. Anna Lewis, Dr. Ranju Chandrashakariah, the nurses and staff in the ICU at DCH; and the graduating class of 1998 from Hillcrest High School.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 8, 2020
