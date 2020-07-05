1/1
Jerome A. "Jerry" Hoffman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Jerome A. "Jerry" Hoffman, Professor Emeritus of Law at the University of Alabama, died at age 85 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon P. Hoffman and Erna C. (Rinne) Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Lea (Klein) Hoffman; his daughter, Dr. Cara Hoffman; his son-in-law, Kevin Boles; his granddaughter, Amanda Boles; his brothers, David Hoffman and Stephan Hoffman; his sister, Karen Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in 1935 in Steinauer, Nebraska, and graduated with honors from Pawnee City High School in 1952. After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he majored in Agriculture and was a member of Farm House fraternity. In 1958, he was drafted into the United States Army and was sent to Georgetown University's language school where he studied Iraqi Arabic for a year before joining a counterintelligence unit in Berlin. After leaving the army, he received a bachelor's degree in German, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He continued his education by graduating from the University of Nebraska Law School where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Nebraska Law Review and was a winning team member of the law school's Moot Court Competition. In 1965, he received a J.D. degree, with Distinction and Order-of the-Coif.
After graduation, he practiced law in Los Angeles, California, with McCutchen, Black, Verleger, & Shea for three years. He then went into academia and served as Assistant Professor of Law at the University of New Mexico for three years. In 1971 he came to the University of Alabama Law School where he was the Elton B. Stephens Professor of Law, teaching primarily in the fields of Evidence and Civil Procedure.
During his professorship at UA, he served as a founding member of the Alabama Supreme Court's Advisory Committee of Civil Practice and Procedure and was the author of Hoffman on Alabama Civil Procedure and co-author of Schroeder & Hoffman on Alabama Evidence.
Jerry touched the lives of many students, professionally and personally. As a volunteer, he served as a tutor for the Adult Literacy Program. As a UA faculty member/student association advisor, he received the first Faculty Award for Dedication and Service from the Black Law Student Association in 2002 and UA's Outstanding Commitment to Teaching Award in 2003.
In retirement, he devoured books of poetry and assembled an anthology of hundreds of his favorite poems. In addition, he created his own collection of verse and published some of them in The Quality of Light in Alabama. His other interests were many, but he especially enjoyed observing anything that flew-- from birds to aircraft. As a lifelong scholar, he found new things to learn everywhere he traveled in this country and in over twenty countries abroad. Above all, he was a devoted educator/mentor to his students and beloved husband, father, and "Tuppa" to his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.
As per his wishes, no funeral services are planned, but memorials may be sent to the National Audubon Society, West Alabama Food Bank, or Hospice of West Alabama.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
2055533555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved