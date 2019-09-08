|
|
NORTHPORT - Jerry Allen Herring, age 55, passed away September 6, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service. Services will be Monday, September 9th at 1 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation with burial to follow at Evergreen Church Cemetery in Vance, Ala.
He was preceded in death by parents, William "Leon" Herring and Joicy Herring.
Survivors include his siblings Larry Herring (Donna), Taylor, Mich., JoAnn Steinhoff, Harbor Beach, Mich., Gary Herring (Theresa), Bowling Green, Ky., Kathy Grantham (Marvin), Cottondale, Ala. and Terry Herring (Pamela), Jasper, Ala.; fiancée, Amanda Findley and her daughters Summer and Raven Robertson; and best friends, Buddy Boswell and Jerry Harper.
Born on December 9, 1963, Jerry took to working with his hands at a young age by watching his dad work on cars. He built his first engine at the age of 12. As time passed, he excelled at various trades from auto mechanics to plumbing, pipefitting and welding. Jerry strived to perfect his skills in everything he attempted. Jerry was never satisfied with an okay job being done. This work ethic enabled Jerry to achieve great respect from his peers. He also loved his time away from work, spending time hunting, fishing, boating or just hanging out in his pool with friends and family.
Jerry had many fine traits such as his work ethic, his sense of humor and blunt honesty. His greatest trait of all was his caring heart. He was always quick to help someone in need whether it be a friend, family member or a total stranger. He tried to hide it, but his kindness to others was bright as a star. Jerry never had children but he adored them and would do anything to make a child smile. He quickly began to look out for Amanda's daughters and treated them as his own. His love for them was evident from the beginning. Jerry was happiest when he was with the people he loved. From swimming and cooking out to riding motorcycles or working on a project, his laughter was present and his smile would make everyone else smile too. Those of us who knew him best and loved him will forever feel his spirit in us.
Pallbearers will be David Herring, John Herring, Ben Herring, Matt Herring, Dwayne Riley, Buddy Boswell and Jerry Harper.
Honorary pallbearers are coworkers at Brion Hardin Construction, Lavender Inc. and the Brys family of St. Clair Shores, Mich.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019