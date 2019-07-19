Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home
2615 Stillman Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL
Reposing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Washington Temple Church Of God In Christ
13309 Sipsey Valley Road South
Ralph, AL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Temple Church Of God In Christ
13309 Sipsey Valley Road South
Ralph, AL
Jerry Anthony Pruitt Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jerry Anthony Pruitt, age 58, died July 13, 2019 at home. Community viewing Friday, July 19, 2019 at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., 2615 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 from 11:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Washington Temple Church Of God In Christ, 13309 Sipsey Valley Road South, Ralph, AL 35480. The remains of Mr. Pruitt will be in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Officant: Pastor Elder Terry Ball. Eulogist: Rev. James Johnson. Burial will follow in the Washington Temple C.O.G.I.C. Cemetery.
These services are licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. under the direction of Belverleeannd Madison, LFD# 05399.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019
