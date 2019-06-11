Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fayette Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Bobo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Bobo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Bobo Obituary
FAYETTE - Jerry Bobo, age 83, of Fayette, Ala., died June 9, 2019, at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home with Chuck Oliver and William Oswalt officiating. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens with Nelson Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jerry Bobo Scholarship, c/o Fayette Band Foundation, P.O. Box 85, Fayette, AL 35555 and the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now