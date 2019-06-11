|
FAYETTE - Jerry Bobo, age 83, of Fayette, Ala., died June 9, 2019, at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home with Chuck Oliver and William Oswalt officiating. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens with Nelson Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jerry Bobo Scholarship, c/o Fayette Band Foundation, P.O. Box 85, Fayette, AL 35555 and the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 11, 2019