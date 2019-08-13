Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Jerry C. White, Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Jerry C. White, Sr., age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 10, 2019 at home. Services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Memory Chapel with James Wyers officiating. Burial will be Wednesday August 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew F. White and Emma White; sisters, Merle Beasley, Frankie Wyers and Juanita Black; and brothers, Thomas L. White and Randolph White.
Survivors include his wife, Jewel D. White; daughter, Beth Salerno; son, Jerry C. White, Jr. (Paulette); grandchildren, Whitney Frazier; and great-grandchildren, Keileigh Watson and AJ Maness.
Pallbearers will be Ernie Black, Don Wheeler, Scott Brazil, Gregg Garrett, Tommy Brinyark, Scott Trimm and Alan Bean.
Honorary pallbearers are Helen and Leon Beck, Terry Beck, Betty and Kenneth Stokes, members of Central Church of Christ, Hospice of West Alabama and the staff at Regency Retirement Village.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019
