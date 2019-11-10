|
|
ELROD – Jerry Gray French, age 73, of Elrod, Ala., died November 7, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church with Billy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by Floyed French, Madie French, Jack French and Christine Vice.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Bush French; sons, Brian Keith French and James Curtis Hoggle, Jr.; grandchildren, Cody French, Colton French, Colby French, Amber French and Nicholas Hoggle; great-grandchildren, Kieley French and Brayden; and sister-in-law, Louise French.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Pallbearers will be Cody French, Colton French, Colby French, Nicholas Hoggle, James Bush and Shawn Larimore.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 10, 2019