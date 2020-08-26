Jerry "Tunnie" JacobsSamantha - Jerry "Tunnie" Jacobs, age 72, of Samantha, Ala., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Paul Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery (Romulus Rd.). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosie Jacobs; brothers, Vernon, Albert Jr., Douglas and Early; and sisters, Doris, Betty, and Earline.Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Jean Jacobs and Minnie J. Goodman; sister, Irene; brother, Otis; and several nieces and nephews.Jerry was very special and loved by many people. He will be greatly missed.Pallbearers will be David Jacobs, Richard Jacobs, Tony Camp, Landon Camp, Ricky Williamson, Junior Marcum, Frank Marcum and Jamie Hodo.Honorary pallbearers are Campground United Methodist Church family, Dr. Sunil Chandra and staff, Pro-Health Hospice staff, Jessica, Lindsey, Erica, Whitney, Robert, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy staff (Hwy 43 N), Dr. Rain Blankenship and staff, Demopolis River Friends, Ricky and Lawanda Williamson, Jennifer Draper, Jimmy and Rita Beck, and many more friends and family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Campground United Methodist Church in memory of Jerry Jacobs, P.O box 126, Samantha, AL 35482.