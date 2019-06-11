|
FAYETTE - Jerry Kenneth Bobo, age 83, passed away June 9, 2019 at Fayette Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. also at Nelson's.
He was born September 23, 1935 to Lois Vaudelle (Taylor) Bobo and Thaddeus William Bobo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two brothers, Tony Clifford Bobo and Roy James Bobo; and a son, Barry Jerome Bobo.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Malinda Jane (Rasberry) Bobo; a daughter, Lanise (Bobo) Killingsworth (Kevin); grandchildren, Carl Killingsworth (Shuk), Amanda (Killingsworth) Starr (Wade), Eric Bobo (Ariel) and Brett Bobo (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Matthew Chan, James Bobo, Elisabeth Bobo and Aiden Salters.
Jerry Bobo, a native of Fayette, studied music at the University of Alabama during the 1950's and served as first chair clarinet in the Million Dollar Band. In 1956, he went back to Fayette to teach at his alma mater while still working his way through college.
During his tenure in Fayette County, the band grew from 54 members the first year to more than 400 by the time he retired in 1991. Throughout the years his bands earned superior ratings at local, state and national levels and performed across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
He was elected Fayette Man of the Year, Fayette High School Teacher of the Year, President of the Alabama Music Educators Association, President of the Alabama Bandmasters Association, President of Phi Beta Mu (National Band Fraternity; Alabama Chapter) and President of the Fayette County Teachers Association.
He used his musical talents as choir director and congregational song leader at Grace Baptist Church in Fayette where he also served as deacon.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be his fellow deacons, Carl Ham, Ron Strawbridge, J.L. Guin, Trey Unger, Eric Dubliak and Harry Unger, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are all of his former band students.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jerry Bobo Scholarship Fund c/o Fayette Band Foundation, P.O. Box 85, Fayette, Alabama 35555 or to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 11 to June 12, 2019