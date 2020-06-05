TUSCALOOSA - Jerry Lee Alford, age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Cain officiating.

Jerry Lee Alford was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and raised in Gadsden, Alabama. He graduated high school from Washington College Academy in Tennessee and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and pursued a career in nursing. He was a 1989 graduate of Shelton State Community College. He spent most of his nursing career as an operating room scrub nurse at DCH Regional Medical Center, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, and Northport Medical Center. He was a loyal coworker and had a great passion for his job.

Jerry had a love for the outdoors and hunting and shared this love with others. He loved his family more than life and his children and grandchildren were his world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Carolyn Alford of Gadsden, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Valerie Singleton Alford of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; three sons, Jack Thor Alford (Ciara), Ben Parker Alford, and Austin Chase Alford, all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Tammy Smiley (Mark) of Gadsden, Alabama; aunt, Sybil Jones (Doug) of Columbus, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Evie Lynn Alford of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Rhett Lee Alford of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Jerry is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are employees of Northport Medical Center, operating room employees of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Sgt. Craig Parker of Tuscaloosa Police Department, and Deputy Keith Fair of Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hazelrig Salter Oncology Unit at UAB.







