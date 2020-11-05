Jerry P. Robinson

Jerry Phillip Robinson, age 85, returned to his heavenly home at Hospice of West Alabama on November 2, 2020. The Lord was his rock and his fortress and his deliverer. 2 Samuel 22:2. He is in joyous celebration with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ!

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Skipper and Pastor Ben Jameson officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Robinson and Hortense Puckett Robinson; sister, Wynez Robinson.

Survivors include his loving and supportive wife of 63 years, Judith Hankins Robinson; three sons, Jerry Phillip Robinson, II (Becky), Ritchie Hank Robinson (Pamela), Patrick Shannon Robinson (Staci) Grandchildren- Tiffany Robinson Chandler (Jonathan), Brooks Robinson (Kayla), Angelica Robinson Brown (Andrew), Jerrika Robinson, Kelci Robinson Pasley (Zac), Payton Robinson

Great Grandchildren- Landyn Brown, Logan Brown, Stallings Chandler, Kade Robinson, Jaxton Robinson, Maxen Robinson, Lucas Robinson, Parker Pasley

Jerry graduated from Fayette County High School, attended Howard College/Sanford University, and graduated from the University of North Alabama. He was a faithful minister of the Gospel and he enjoyed serving Southern Baptist congregations. Following his retirement from active ministry, he was the Manager of Sales at Memory Hill Gardens.

Pallbearers are Brooks Robinson, Payton Robinson, Andrew Brown, Zac Pasley, Jonathan Chandler, Jim Crowe.

Honorary Pallbearers are The King's Men Sunday School Class and Five Points Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.



