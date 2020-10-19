Jerry Shannon Skinner

Northport - Jerry Shannon Skinner, age 51, of Northport, Alabama passed away October 17, 2020 after an extended illness.

A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Magnolia North Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 1:00 PM with Reverend Don Savell and Reverend Shannon Burns officiating. Graveside services will follow at Big Creek Cemetery, Highway 82, Coker, Alabama.

Shannon is survived by his children, Meghan and Tyler Skinner, and his parents, Rev Jerry and Barbara Skinner. He is also survived by his sisters, Angie Hughes (Jason) and Tarah Perdue (Trae), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hughes, Trae Perdue, Brody Perdue, Holden Hughes, Britt Perdue and Shea Barnett.

Shannon possessed a giving spirit and always went out of his way to help others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rose Boulevard Baptist Church "Shannon Skinner Memorial Fund" to be used to bless those in need in the Tuscaloosa/Northport community. Donations can be made through Venmo to @roseblvdbaptist or by check to RBBC, PO Box 472 Northport, AL 35476. Memorials may also be made to Gideons International.

The family requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear masks.



