COTTONDALE - An Army Veteran and southern gentleman known as ""The Surgeon"" at B.F. Goodrich Tire plant for 34 years, Jerry Thomas Vick, age 77, of Cottondale, Alabama, stepped into Heaven on the morning of February 20, 2019, his wife of 53 years, his children, grandson, and other family members with him. Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Circlewood Baptist Church with Bro. Herb Thomas and J.D. Vick officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

After completing his Associates Degree, he began work at B.F. Goodrich Tire Plant. He earned the name The Surgeon based on his highly technical skills to research, develop and repair simple to specialized equipment. Whether it was at work or home, there was not anything he could not repair. After retiring from the Goodrich Tire Plant he started his own business, Vick Pump Repair, which he ran for 10 years.

A Christian man of strong faith, he and his wife ensured that their children grew up learning about Christ and His unconditional love for us. He worked hard to provide a Christian education for his children as they were educated at Tuscaloosa Christian School. Both of his children accepted Christ as their Savior at an early age.

A deeply patriotic man, he chose to serve his country through the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1969. He was a part of the 2nd Brigade, 31st Infantry Division, Tuscaloosa, also known as The Dixie Division. He instilled his love for our country into his children who continue his legacy of promoting patriotism to the ones whose lives they now influence.

A dedicated husband to Bonnie Dailey Vick-whom he loved dearly, a wonderful dad to Karla Vick Dodgen (Jay) of Villa Rica, Ga. and Jarrett Dailey Vick of Nutley, New Jersey, he loved spending time with his grandson, Dailey Vick Dodgen, his Buckaroo. In addition, he is also survived by an older grandson, Cody Dodgen (Erin) of Kennesaw, Ga., and newborn great-grandson, Jase; his sister, Sue Vick Elkins; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years being a part of The Northport Hunting Club and fishing the Brush Creek area, or any lake he and a friend could get to. He passed his love of fishing to his daughter.

A man of faith, he loved being a part of his church family. He served his Lord several decades as Head Usher at Cottondale Baptist Church, and in recent years loved being a part of the Circlewood Baptist Church Family.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jarrett D. Vick; his mom, Willie D. Vick; and a sister, Dorothy Vick Jones.

Pallbearers will be Douglas Dailey, Rickey Dailey, Mike Belk, Jay Dodgen, Stanley Christian and Johnny Jones.

Honorary pallbearers are Faith Finders Sunday School Class at Circlewood Baptist Church, employees of B.F. Goodrich Maintenance Department, nurses of DCH MICU 1st floor, Hospice of West Alabama and Tuscaloosa High School Class of 1960. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 22, 2019