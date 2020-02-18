|
TUSCALOOSA - Jerry W. Evans, age 73, went to his heavenly father on February 15, 2020. He was born July 17, 1946 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Louise Evans; a brother, Bobby; and two sons-in-law, Kirk Bailey and Bobby Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Evans; daughters, Tammy E. Babb (Mark) and Terry E. Bailey; son, J.J. Evans all of Gordo; brother, Darryl C. Evans (Sharon); sister, Nan Hardy (Bill) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Kayla Bailey, Justin Babb (Amanda), Heather Shelton (Nate), Brooke Babb, Jordan Loving and Gage Evans; countless cousins, nephews and nieces.
He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School Class of '64, University of West Alabama (Livingston) 1970, TKE fraternity, L Club at Livingston University; retired from B.F. Goodrich, was a Gideon, promise keeper, in the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame, and a six-year United States Army Veteran. Jerry was a very active member of Gordo First United Methodist Church until his health declined. He was a certified Lay speaker in the Lay ministry for 30+ years where he served in many leadership positions, Tuscaloosa district, Conference of UMC. He served as a minister and a Sunday school teacher, and received the Harry Denman Evangelism Award. Jerry loved God, his family, times together at the beach, softball, golf and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be Gary Achterhof, Doug Graham, Bill Tidmore, Ray Herdman, Mike Brewer, Bill Elliott, Doug Hollyhand, Joe McComb, Justin Babb, Nate Shelton and Brett Estes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Gordo FUMC, Barry Ambrose, Janice E. Martin, Bill and Joyce Hamilton, Carolyn Achterhof, Vickie Raines, Rita Miller, Diann Herdman, Gayle Elliott and Brenda McComb, Warren and Pam Buck, Amedisys Hospice, THS Class of '64 and BF Goodrich employees.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gordo First UMC, T.E.S., or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020