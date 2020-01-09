Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Davis Creek Baptist Church
Brookwood, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Davis Creek Baptist Church
Brookwood, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Gant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wayne Gant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wayne Gant Obituary
WEST BLOCTON - Jerry Wayne Gant, age 60, of West Blocton, Ala., died on January 5, 2020 in Fayette, Ala. Funeral service will be Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davis Creek Baptist Church in Brookwood, Ala. Visitation will be one hour prior to service with burial in Davis Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Josh Gant (Ashley) and Nathan Smith (Ashley); daughter, Jamie Brockman (Phillip Pike); brothers, Buddy Gant, Johnny Gant (Vickie) and Billy Gant (Ollie); sisters, Brenda Adams (Ray), Joann Bailey (Charles), Elaine Wilson (Ernie) and Joyce Shattuck (Phillip); and grandchildren, Aleigh, Elijah, Kaden, Karter, Kyler, Averee, Adyson, Lyza Mae, Amelia Jo, Asa and Dylan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Gant; parents, John and Lillian Gant; son, Jacob Smith; and grandson, Noah Smith.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -