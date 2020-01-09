|
WEST BLOCTON - Jerry Wayne Gant, age 60, of West Blocton, Ala., died on January 5, 2020 in Fayette, Ala. Funeral service will be Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davis Creek Baptist Church in Brookwood, Ala. Visitation will be one hour prior to service with burial in Davis Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Josh Gant (Ashley) and Nathan Smith (Ashley); daughter, Jamie Brockman (Phillip Pike); brothers, Buddy Gant, Johnny Gant (Vickie) and Billy Gant (Ollie); sisters, Brenda Adams (Ray), Joann Bailey (Charles), Elaine Wilson (Ernie) and Joyce Shattuck (Phillip); and grandchildren, Aleigh, Elijah, Kaden, Karter, Kyler, Averee, Adyson, Lyza Mae, Amelia Jo, Asa and Dylan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Gant; parents, John and Lillian Gant; son, Jacob Smith; and grandson, Noah Smith.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 9, 2020