VANCE - Jerry Wayne Jones, aka, "The Potato Chip Man", age 73, of the communities of Vance and West Blocton, Alabama, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jerry was born July 29, 1946.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lou Jones; sons, Mike "Bear" Jones (Caren), and Mark Jones (Alecia); grandchildren, Kristen Elam (Matthew), Kaylan Jones, Hali Jones, Lauren Jones, Caden Jones, Colson Jones; and great- grandchildren, Ryleigh and Nathan Elam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Jones, Magdalene Jones Hyche and Marvin Hyche; brother, Richard Jones.

Jerry served in the US Navy from 1966-1970 and was a Deacon at Evergreen Baptist Church.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery in Vance with Bro. Jack Clary officiating.

Pallbearers will be Mike "Bear" Jones, Mark Jones, Matthew Elam, Jimmy Jones, Sonny Brown, Shawn Battles and Chuck Reed.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the Evergreen Baptist Church.





