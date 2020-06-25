Jerry Wayne Jones
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANCE - Jerry Wayne Jones, aka, "The Potato Chip Man", age 73, of the communities of Vance and West Blocton, Alabama, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jerry was born July 29, 1946.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lou Jones; sons, Mike "Bear" Jones (Caren), and Mark Jones (Alecia); grandchildren, Kristen Elam (Matthew), Kaylan Jones, Hali Jones, Lauren Jones, Caden Jones, Colson Jones; and great- grandchildren, Ryleigh and Nathan Elam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Jones, Magdalene Jones Hyche and Marvin Hyche; brother, Richard Jones.
Jerry served in the US Navy from 1966-1970 and was a Deacon at Evergreen Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery in Vance with Bro. Jack Clary officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike "Bear" Jones, Mark Jones, Matthew Elam, Jimmy Jones, Sonny Brown, Shawn Battles and Chuck Reed.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Evergreen Baptist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved