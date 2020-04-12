Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Williamson Cemetery
Northport, AL
Jerry Wayne Morrell Obituary
NORTHPORT - Jerry Wayne Morrell, age 70, of Northport, formerly of Pell City, Alabama, passed away at Hospice of West Alabama on Friday, April 10, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North, with officiating by Richard Bowers and Raymond Stewart, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Williamson Cemetery in Northport. Interment will immediately follow.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lexie Mae (Harper) Haynes and his father, Theo Willard Morrell.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Olive Morrell of Northport; his daughters, Amanda Graham (Kenneth) of Harvest, Ala., Janet Wilkinson (Rick) of Northport and Robin Sims (Kenneth) of Northport; his sisters, Judith Stewart (Raymond) of Cropwell, Ala., Joan Ballard of Charlotte, N.C.; his brother, Jeffrey Haynes (Teresa) of Oneonta, Ala.; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Olive (Phyllis) of Tuscaloosa; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew and David Graham, and Madelyn, Audrey and Katie Sims; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family,
He worked at Walmart for thirty years in the Birmingham area as supervisor of the floor maintenance crew. He loved and was loved very much by his family and friends. He was always there when anyone needed him, always willing to lend a helping hand.
He also had a sense of humor second to none. He will be missed.
Special thanks to Mrs. Sharon Garner of Tuscaloosa, Forest Manor Nursing Home, Northport Medical Center ICU Nurses, and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2020
