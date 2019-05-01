Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery
Jesse Scott Simmons Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Jesse Scott Simmons, age 35, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away at home on April 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Milton Simpson officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bradford Heath Simmons; grandparents, Herbert and Patricia Avery and James E. Simmons.
Survivors include his parents, Brad and Vickie Simmons; sons, Hayden Bradford Simmons and Christian Scott Simmons; sister, Heather Simmons Poe; grandparent, Mearline Simmons; and the mother of his children, Lindsey Bailey Simmons.
Jesse graduated from Brookwood High School and thrived as a Top Salesman in Auto Sales and in computer programming. He was most proud of his two sons, Hayden and Christian.
Pallbearers will be Saji Fazal, Jordan Squires, Alex Squires, Brad Avery, Keith Avery, Jimmy Simmons and David Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019
