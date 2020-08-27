1/1
Jesse Simeon Landers Jr.
Jesse Simeon Landers, Jr.
Northport - Jesse Simeon Landers, Jr., age 95, of Northport, Ala., passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Kelley (Mike), Telesa Ellison (Berneal), Marlene Christian (David), Rebecca Estes (Norman) and Jennifer Tullidge (James); son, Mark Landers (Cindy); 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.
Jesse was a graduate of Holt High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a long time employee of the Central Foundry and a long time deacon and member of Northport Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, working the land and loved his family.
Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers and Dr. Scott Fulgham.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northport Baptist Church Building Fund, 1004 Main Ave, Northport, AL 35476.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
