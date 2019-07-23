|
GREENSBORO - Jesse Wayne Clements, Sr., age 75, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away July 20, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Ala. with James Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel South Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie; mother Elvie; and wife, Fay.
Survivors include his sons, Jesse (Tonia), Byron and Steven (Tabitha).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hermon General Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019