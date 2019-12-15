|
|
BIRMINGHAM - Jessica Ard Greenwood, age 33, of Birmingham, Ala., died December 10, 2019 at home. Her Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m. prior to service at Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and JoAnn Oswalt.
Survivors include her husband, Logan Greenwood of Birmingham, Ala.; sons, Brayden Greenwood (age 9) and Rhett Greenwood (age 2); brother, T.J. Ard (Heidi) of Northport, Ala.; parents, Tonya and Ronnie Wilburn of Holman, Ala. and Tommy Ard of Samantha, Ala.; and niece, Amelia Ard of Northport, Ala.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are the doctors and nurses of UAB West ICU.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 15, 2019